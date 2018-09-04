The Chippewa Falls city council Tuesday approved a special-use permit for two tiny houses at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls.
The council voted unanimously to grant the permit at 1300 Mansfield St.; 10 people came to the meeting Tuesday to speak in support.
The houses will join six others in the Chippewa Falls area: two at Trinity United Methodist Church, two at Chippewa Valley Bible Church and two at Landmark Church in Lake Hallie.
A total of 21 people have been housed so far, Hope Village coordinator and pastor Mike Cohoon said Tuesday. Just four of the 21 didn’t find permanent housing after their stay in the tiny homes, and only one person did not find permanent housing or a job, Cohoon said.
The tiny homes fit one person, or up to a four-person family, according to a permit application filed with the city.
The newest tiny home site is ½ mile from both Chippewa Falls Senior High School and McDonell Central Catholic High School.
Officials from the Chippewa Falls School District and McDonell Area Catholic Schools wrote letters supporting the homes.
Tiny-house users undergo a screening process and background check, must not have violent histories and cannot have alcohol or drug addictions, according to the application.
City to consider banning sky lanterns
The council is also slated to consider a measure banning open-flame sky lanterns.
“No airborne open-flame device, i.e. sky lantern, may be launched or used, free-floating or tethered in the city of Chippewa Falls,” reads the proposed ordinance.
Dennis Buttke of Chippewa Falls spoke against the proposal at an Aug. 21 council meeting.
“I think an ordinance would be very hard, if not impossible (to enforce),” Buttke said.
Sky lanterns, or airborne paper lanterns, are usually made of paper and a solid frame, with an open flame inside that lifts the device into the air.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.