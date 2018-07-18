The Chippewa Falls City Council approved amending and adding a tax incremental financing district Tuesday evening.
In a regular meeting, the council approved amending TIF district 5 — the city’s only distressed district — to combine portions of land within the current TIF district 5 with other land that will make up TIF district 15.
The new district would comprise land near the Wisconsin Veterans Home at Chippewa Falls, and a majority of it would be state-owned land, City Planner Brad Hetschel told the city’s Joint Review Board in early June, when plans to create and amend the TIFs were introduced.
The board, comprised of the city’s municipal, schooling and other tax bodies in the city, will have the final say on whether the district plans are implemented at a July 24 meeting, Hentschel said.
From there, the district gets filed with the Wisconsin Department of Revenue, where in 30 to 60 days it could be approved, Hentschel said.
Preparing for the future
There are still no plans for the new TIF 15, Hentschel said Tuesday, but the addition of the city’s newest district could be beneficial to future growth and development.
When the city and its districts are evaluated again in August, Hentschel said it is likely it will hit a cap given to municipalities to ensure there is no overuse with TIF Districts.
The land in the new district has been earmarked for possible growth within the city limits, and giving that land a classification that helps cities foster economic development is part of the city’s way of preparing for the future, Hentschel previously stated when proposing the districts.
District 5, created in 1997, was labeled as distressed in 1997, extending the life of the 23-year district to 2031, according to Ehlers Public Finance Municipal Advisors.
The distressed classification was given to the district because it would not be able to pay off its costs with the revenue it accrues — but that was essentially always in the plans, Mayor Greg Hoffman told the Planning Commission in early June when plans for the district were introduced.
Paying off on the district has been fast moving, Hoffman said, as TIF districts 10 and 11 act as “donor districts” for TIF 5.
Creation of a TIF district allows a municipality to retain funding accrued throughout the life of the district to aid in development of a city, town or village. Any increase in the district’s tax base after it is established is collected by the municipality, which can be used for improvements within the district.
Residents’ property taxes are not impacted.
Limiting swimming in Glen Loch
Chippewa Falls is moving forward with its updates on the Glen Loch Dam.
The city held a public hearing to discuss posting either one or multiple “keep out” buoys 50 feet north from Glen Loch Dam. The buoys will come from an approximately $32,000 grant the city received earlier this year to update and repair the dam. The grant was valued at half of the approximately $65,000 estimated cost of repairing the dam.
Repairs to the dam include updating the doors of the dam, one of which, city officials reported earlier this year, did not open. Repair work has not begun yet, Director of Public Works Rick Rubenzer said.
Fencing will also be adding along the borders of Glen Loch to discourage jumping, diving or swimming in the water, Rubenzer reported to the city Tuesday evening.
The dam will eventually overlook Erickson Park — a disability-friendly park under construction in Chippewa Falls — which will include a pier near the dam.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Sixth Ward City Council member Paul Nadreau brought up the possibility of the city being liable for any incidents that occur while swimming off of the pier.
Rubenzer said that issue is separate from the buoy the city is looking to put in, and would have to be addressed separately outside of it.
The proposed permit will be considered by the council again on Aug. 7 before the council votes on it on Aug.21.
