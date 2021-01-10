City of Bloomer addresses lead levels in water samples

BLOOMER — The city of Bloomer had high lead levels in three separate testing locations last fall.

City Administrator Sandi Frion said water samples were collected at 20 different locations on Oct. 20. Any test that has a higher level than 15 micrograms of lead per liter is considered too high for consumption.

The results of those tests showed one site had 20 per liter, another had 32 per liter, and another had 68 per liter. Frion said those three sites were all located in the northwest corner of the city. The city isn’t identifying the exact locations, so they aren’t necessarily residential homes, she added.

“The lead action level requires additional action and further investigation by the utility,” a city press release states.

The city applied for funding earlier this year through the Department of Natural Resources’ Safe Drinking Water Loan Program to replace lead service lines throughout the city. Frion said the city replaced all known, lead service lateral pipes in October.

“We as a community have already gone in and removed all the lead pipes we’re aware of,” she said.

Wherever the lead is coming from, it is not from the city’s wells, she added.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}