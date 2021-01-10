City of Bloomer addresses lead levels in water samples

BLOOMER — The city of Bloomer had high lead levels in three separate testing locations last fall.
City Administrator Sandi Frion said water samples were collected at 20 different locations on Oct. 20. Any test that has a higher level than 15 micrograms of lead per liter is considered too high for consumption.
The results of those tests showed one site had 20 per liter, another had 32 per liter, and another had 68 per liter. Frion said those three sites were all located in the northwest corner of the city. The city isn’t identifying the exact locations, so they aren’t necessarily residential homes, she added.
“The lead action level requires additional action and further investigation by the utility,” a city press release states.
The city applied for funding earlier this year through the Department of Natural Resources’ Safe Drinking Water Loan Program to replace lead service lines throughout the city. Frion said the city replaced all known, lead service lateral pipes in October.
“We as a community have already gone in and removed all the lead pipes we’re aware of,” she said.
Wherever the lead is coming from, it is not from the city’s wells, she added.
“There is no lead being detected in the wells; we’re not pumping lead into the system,” she said.
“Where that came from, we’re unsure.”
The city is working with the state Department of Natural Resources on the matter.
“There is not an overall risk,” Frion said. “We’re just doing continued testing at this point. I don’t feel it is an ongoing risk for the community.”
Chippewa County Public Health Director Angela Weideman said that boiling water does not remove lead from it. Lead also does not enter the body through contact with skin, Weideman added.
Sam Flatland, environmental health coordinator for the Chippewa County Department of Public Health, said the likely source of lead is from older fixtures within homes. Anyone who wants to have their home’s water supply tested for lead should contact the DNR at 715-928-1624.
Flatland said the city has until April 30 to report back to the DNR on their findings.
An educational brochure will be sent with all utility bills this month, Frion said.