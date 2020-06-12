City of Chippewa Falls announces new COVID-19 grant relief program for small businesses

Ouimette said the new relief fund is a necessary step for helping businesses get back on their feet throughout the city.

“Of course this was necessary,” Ouimette said. “Most of them have been closed for the past two months, so any sort of help is much appreciated. It’s great to see the help is there and we’re fortunate because a lot of cities aren’t able to do something like this. We’re very thankful.”

Mike Jordan, president of the Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, said the relief fund will help out businesses in an effective way, and the hope is for as many organizations to take advantage of the fund as possible.

“It fits a good size of a company that needs help and addresses a specific expense item which will really help,” Jordan said. “We encourage everyone to get their application in as quick as possible and hopefully the city can get the money to these businesses as soon as possible.”

For more information on the grant relief program and how to apply, visit the city of Chippewa Falls website.

