City of Chippewa Falls announces new COVID-19 grant relief program for small businesses

The city of Chippewa Falls is lending a hand to the businesses that help it thrive.
In response to COVID-19, the city and the Redevelopment Authority announced Friday a new Redevelopment Authority COVID-19 Emergency Small Business Relief Program for Chippewa Falls businesses.
The grant program is designed to offset the costs of commercial property mortgages, loans and leases after the March 17 “safer at home” order.
This new program offers eligible businesses up to 60 days, with a maximum of $2,500 for commercial rent, mortgage or lease payments that became due after March 17.
“Businesses around the city are really excited about it,” Teri Ouimette, executive director of Chippewa Falls Main Street, said. “I know a lot of them have already applied, so hopefully this helps keep things in place and keeps businesses running. It’s a great thing that they’re doing.”
Eligibility requirements for potential grants include the business having 15 or fewer full-time equivalent employees prior to the “safer at home” order, they must be located in a brick-and-mortar storefront as a major tenant or owner within the city of Chippewa Falls and must have been in a total state of closure or unable to operate a major facet of their business after the s”safer at home” order. Applications will be accepted until 4 p.m. Friday, June 19.
Ouimette said the new relief fund is a necessary step for helping businesses get back on their feet throughout the city.
“Of course this was necessary,” Ouimette said. “Most of them have been closed for the past two months, so any sort of help is much appreciated. It’s great to see the help is there and we’re fortunate because a lot of cities aren’t able to do something like this. We’re very thankful.”
Mike Jordan, president of the Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, said the relief fund will help out businesses in an effective way, and the hope is for as many organizations to take advantage of the fund as possible.
“It fits a good size of a company that needs help and addresses a specific expense item which will really help,” Jordan said. “We encourage everyone to get their application in as quick as possible and hopefully the city can get the money to these businesses as soon as possible.”
For more information on the grant relief program and how to apply, visit the city of Chippewa Falls website.
