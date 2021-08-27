City of Chippewa Falls construction projects update: Friday, August 27th, 2021

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This project was awarded to Haas Sons, Inc. The project includes underground utility work, curb and gutter, street surface, driveways, and sidewalk. The project began on 6/25/2021. In the last week, contractors prepped some of the boulevards for topsoil. In the next week, restoration crews will be on-site to place topsoil, seed, fertilize, mulch and adjust castings. Due to weather and scheduling conflicts, final asphalt paving is scheduled for the week of September 6th.

Project: Irvine Street/Summit Avenue Improvement Project (Greenville Street – Summit Avenue, Irvine Street – A Street)

This project was awarded to Haas Sons, Inc. The project includes underground utility work, curb and gutter, street surface, driveways, and sidewalk. The project began on 7/13/2021 and is scheduled to be complete in mid-September. In the last week, concrete crews worked on curb and gutter on Irvine Street. In the next week, concrete crews will be on-site to finish curb and gutter and begin working on sidewalks and driveways along Irvine St. During concrete cure time (1 week after pour), driveways will not be accessible. The project is anticipated to be completed in mid-September.

Project: Cedar Street Improvement Project (Terrill Street – Wheaton Street)