City of Chippewa Falls construction projects update: Friday, August 27th, 2021

A number of construction projects are currently underway in Chippewa Falls. The City of Chippewa Falls has provided an update on these projects.
Project: Bridgewater Avenue Improvement Project (Perry Street – Terrill Street)
This project began on May 11th, 2021 by Haas Sons and was substantially completed on June 18th. The project included limited underground utility service work, curb and gutter, street surface, driveways, and sidewalk. All that remains is the final punchlist work for the contractor. A warranty walk-through will be completed in the Spring.
Project: River Street Improvement Project (Prairie Street – Culver Street)
Haas Sons, Inc is the prime contractor for this project. The project includes underground utility work, curb and gutter, street surface, driveways, and sidewalk. This project began on 6/1/2021. In the last week, restoration crews began seeding the boulevards. In the next week, restoration crews will finish seeding the boulevards, castings will be adjusted and patched and driveway connections will be completed. Due to weather and scheduling conflicts, final asphalt paving is scheduled for the week of September 6th.
Project: Spring Street Improvement Project (State Street – Marshall Street)
This project was awarded to Haas Sons, Inc. The project includes underground utility work, curb and gutter, street surface, driveways, and sidewalk. The project began on 6/25/2021. In the last week, contractors prepped some of the boulevards for topsoil. In the next week, restoration crews will be on-site to place topsoil, seed, fertilize, mulch and adjust castings. Due to weather and scheduling conflicts, final asphalt paving is scheduled for the week of September 6th.
Project: Irvine Street/Summit Avenue Improvement Project (Greenville Street – Summit Avenue, Irvine Street – A Street)
This project was awarded to Haas Sons, Inc. The project includes underground utility work, curb and gutter, street surface, driveways, and sidewalk. The project began on 7/13/2021 and is scheduled to be complete in mid-September. In the last week, concrete crews worked on curb and gutter on Irvine Street. In the next week, concrete crews will be on-site to finish curb and gutter and begin working on sidewalks and driveways along Irvine St. During concrete cure time (1 week after pour), driveways will not be accessible. The project is anticipated to be completed in mid-September.
Project: Cedar Street Improvement Project (Terrill Street – Wheaton Street)
This project was awarded to Haas Sons, Inc. The project includes underground utility work, curb and gutter, street surface, driveways, and sidewalk. This project began on August 10th and scheduled to be completed in early October. In the last week, crews finished water main installation and began sanitary sewer main installation. In the next week, utility crews plan to finish sanitary sewer main installation, begin working on sanitary and water services, as well as storm sewer. At times throughout the project, Wheaton Street and Terrill Street will be closed and detoured at the intersection with Cedar Street. The Wheaton St detour will utilize Spruce St, Eagle St, and Elm St. The Terrill St detour will utilize Spruce St, Perry St, and Elm St. When those intersections are open they will be in a gravel condition.
Project: Intersection of CTH I and STH 178
This project is managed by WisDOT. Construction updates can be found at https://projects.511wi.gov/wis178.