Calling all mermaids and mermen — Chippewa Falls is going “under the sea.”
The city’s annual summertime celebration, Pure Water Days, will kick-off Thursday, featuring an under the sea-themed parade, family activities, RiverFest, adult games and lip-syncing police officers.
“It’s a great sense of community — that’s what we do, that’s part of our mission,” Chippewa Falls Main Street Executive Director Teri Ouimette said. “Downtown is the center of our community. This is where things happen. This is where we have parades, RiverFest, car shows.”
All throughout the celebration, attendees can celebrate Chippewa Falls with various community events, but the big day kicks off at 6:30 a.m. Saturday with the Leinenkugel’s Pure Water Days Races, hosted by the Chippewa Valley Family YMCA.
Dedicated racers can choose between a 1-mile fun run, a 2-mile fit walk, a 4-mile run and the Bill Roegge Memorial Half Marathon. Youth can get their exercise in on Saturday, too, with the kids 200 meter dash.
The Pure Water Days annual parade will step off at 1 p.m. that day, featuring the Army, Air Force and Marines as parade marshals.
The Chippewa Falls Police Department will also be filming its Lip Sync challenge during the Pure Water Days parade. The viral law enforcement challenge encourages departments to create a video of its officers lip syncing.
Though remaining mum on the details, Ouimette said the department is anticipating an exciting video and encouraged people to join in on the fun.
“(It) will be interactive,” Ouimette said. “(It) should be really fun and really cool.”
After the parade, vintage cars will cruise through the main drag of town and park along Main Street for the its car show. The parade, Ouimette said, is a new feature this year.
Families can make their way to downtown Chippewa Falls at 2 p.m. Saturday for the annual Pure Water Days Riverfest, featuring live music with Irie sole, vendors ranging from tarot card readings to jewelry makers, inflatables, kids and adult games, a vintage and classic car show, fireworks, food trucks and a beer tent.
RiverFest admission is free, and for $5, kids can play on the inflatables all day, Ouimette said.
Making memories is a major component of the event, Chippewa Falls Mayor Greg Hoffman said, citing connections between grandparents, grandchildren and old friends.
“Pure Water Days is just a fun event for families,” Hoffman said. “It brings the community together. It’s a time to come together and see old friends… To me, it’s nostalgia.”
