Chippewa Falls moved forward with possible solutions to its police officer shortage Tuesday morning, pushing for a joint meeting with another committee during a morning meeting with a hefty agenda.
The city’s committee 1 — the revenues, disbursements, water and wastewater committee — heard from Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matt Kelm regarding officer compensation and the need for additional officers.
“Obviously this is a big discussion. There’s a lot involved here,” Kelm told committee and city council members Rob Kiefer, John Monarski and Paul Nadreau and Mayor Greg Hoffman. “And as I’ve looked at this, really, we have essentially two issues.”
Low payment for officer work and the need for more officers on the force were among what Kelm listed as the main issues.
Monarski asked about the possibility of creating a reserve officer program, much like the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office uses.
But, Kelm said, training for the reserve officers is the same as any other officer — depleting already stretched resources on an officer the city may not use.
The committee also brought up questions about the possibility of using retired officers for extra help in patient transports and other events.
The CFPD, Kelm said, partners with Chippewa County to utilize some of its officers and other transport organizations, but hours for those employees could already be maxed out with their everyday work by the time the city needs help. Retired officers would also have to be added on the CFPD’s payroll or another agency in order to work with the department.
Rate compensation, Kiefer said, was also discussed in previous contract negotiations, to which the department and officers agreed to 12-hour work days for less compensation.
“From my understanding, part of the reason why they’re getting paid less is negotiated in their contract because that was one of their concessions. They wanted a 12-hour shift,” Keiffer said in Tuesday’s discussions. “To re-open up a contract and change their pay rate is kind of a big deal especially when they signed a contract and that’s what was agreed upon.”
Kelm told the committee that he’s heard of an overwhelmingly positive response to the 12-hour days.
Kelm approached the city just under a month ago with concerns about the high turnover rates among CFPD officers and the issues that may be contributing to that.
“From talking to the officers that have left and the officers that are there, one of the concerns is the staffing level to be honest with you,” Kelm told the committee on Tuesday. “(It’s) we don’t have enough officers to cover when somebody gets injured or leaves or goes on family leave or something of that nature… (It) gets to the point where it effects home lives or it has affected their home lives.”
The committee decided to further discuss the issues in a joint meeting between it and committee 2 — the labor negotiations, personnel police and administration committee — since the second group has to be looped in on any possible contract changes.
Committee two is served by council members Monarski, CW King and Chuck Hull.
Any decisions would move onto the regular city council for consideration.
Increasing water rates
City Engineer Rick Rubenzer spoke to the committee about Chippewa Falls qualifying for a 3 percent increase in water rates — a jump of nearly $68,000.
According to the notice of rate increase, city residents in average residential housing will see their quarterly rates increase by $1.38, while large residential homes will see a $1.83 increase.
Commercial property owners will see a less than $4 jump, while industrial owners will see a more than $52 increase, spiking up to $1,874.61 per quarter.
Public authority buildings will see just more than $10 more in charges.
Rate changes will help close the gap between rates and costs, city documents claim.
Committee 1 approved moving forward with the rate increases.
City buildings get more security
The committee recommended the city approve a $5,401 bid from NetTel Solution to update security cameras at Chippewa Falls’ city hall, public library and police station.
Officially, the committee approved accepting NetTel’s bid to not exceed $5,500, should costs come in a bit over budget, Utility Office Manager Connie Freagon said.
Technical and digital work will be covered by the Chippewa County IT department, per a contract the city already has with the county, Freagon said.
That work agreement brought down the cost from the original more than $6,300 estimate. The city also has an extra 360 degree camera that was replaced due to distortion that could be used on any of the indoor camera replacements — again dropping the cost.
The camera outside of the city council’s chambers on the second floor of city hall will be changed from a ceiling mount to a wall mount, while the library’s history room and back door will be getting cameras.
The CFPD’s evidence room and the entrance to its station will also be getting cameras.
The issue moves onto the city council for approval.
Parking ordinance loose end tied up
In 2012, the city council approved amending a parking ticket ordinance to increase certain fees. Then-Police Chief Wendy Stelter asked the council to put the ordinance into effect in 2013 to allow time for the new tickets to be printed up.
The police department went forward with charging parking violators the new rates in 2013, but the ordinance’s language, the CFPD found in April, City Clerk Bridget Givens told the committee Tuesday, does not reflect their prices.
The committee approved updating the wording to reflect what the department was charging per city approval in 2012.
Updates to the parking ordinance included increasing values for fines by no more than $20. Handicap parking violations jumped the highest from $30 to $50.
Looking forward
An underground fuel tank within the Chippewa Falls Streets Department will need to be replaced by Dec. 31, 2020.
Cost for an above-ground replacement is valued at $150,000, and Street and Utility Maintenance Manager Rick Ruf suggested the city consider starting the project around the spring of 2020.
The 25-year-old tanks can be sold or recycled, Ruf said.
Uncertainties with possible steel tariff prices could also impact the cost of the project, Ruf said.
There was no action taken.
The committee also heard on the status of the city’s bonds and borrowing options from Ehlers Public Finance Municipal Advisors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.