The city of Chippewa Falls is asking for public opinion on its soon-to-be-updated Bicycle and Pedestrian plan.
An open house will be held at the Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, 1 N. Bridge St., 4:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 16 for the public to ask questions and provide input on the city's bicycle and pedestrian needs.
The plan was last updated in 1997, said Chippewa Falls City Planner Brad Hentschel.
The West Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission is assisting the city to update the plan.
"That, coupled with the improvements in the region for bicycle and pedestrian facilities, is prompting this," Hentschel said.
A bike and pedestrian trail connecting Eau Claire and Chippewa counties is tentatively scheduled to begin construction in 2019, Hentschel said.
