Clark County highway worker killed by drunken driver

Clark County authorities are investigating a one-vehicle crash that took the life of a highway worker.

Initial investigation indicates that at about midnight, two Clark County highway workers were sent to a tree that was across CTH G by Mann Road in Hendren Township. They arrived there at about 1 a.m. and started to remove the tree. At about 1:18 a.m., one of the workers called 911 and said that a vehicle struck him. When Clark County Sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene, they discovered that a vehicle was traveling south on CTH G and struck the workers and tree.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The caller, David L. Murphy, 60, was transported to the hospital where he is being treated for his injuries. The other highway worker, Russell J. Opelt, 57, died at the scene of the crash.

The operator of the vehicle, Cory D. Neumueller, 28, was arrested for causing injury and homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. He is currently being held in the Clark County Jail awaiting his initial appearance. Speed and vehicle operator impairment appear to be factors in the accident.

The Greenwood Area Ambulance and Fire Department, the Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Clark County Sheriff and Coroner’s Office’s responded to the scene. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Clark County coroner Richard Schleifer is continuing the investigation into the crash with members of the State Patrol.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0