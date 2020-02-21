Cleary Building employee in Rice Lake receives top honor

Cleary Building Corp. branch manager Jeff MacDonald was recognized for outstanding sales performance in 2019.

MacDonald works out of the company’s Rice Lake office.

MacDonald received a Cleary’s President’s Award earlier this week, which is given to employees who exhibit a highly professional sales personality, energy, drive and motivation leading to dedication, leadership and excellence in all aspects of sales.

Cleary is based in Verona, Wis., where it also has its main manufacturing facility. Additional manufacturing facilities are located in Grand Island, Neb., and Hazelton, Idaho.

The company employees more than 800 full-time employees at at its 81 U.S. offices.

