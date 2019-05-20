Last Friday a ceremonial groundbreaking started construction on a new soccer complex in Hallie Park.
The 11-acre complex will be the home of the Chippewa Strikers, and include a maintained green space with water-based paint lines and portable goals to be able to adapt to the yearly needs of the club.
In a press release on the groundbreaking, Chippewa Strikers President Ryan Normand said it will help capitalize on the growing popularity of club soccer in the area.
“The construction of the Chippewa Strikers Youth Soccer Complex in the Village of Lake Hallie will allow our organization to promote participation in youth soccer and better meet the growing demand for competitive youth soccer in the Chippewa Valley,” Normand said.
The club is raising money through an ongoing capital campaign, and currently has 67% of the approximate $967,000 goal.
The new fields were planned as a way to address the need for more space due to increased soccer participation.
Village of Lake Hallie President Gary Spilde said in their announcement that the fields and the partnership between the Village of Lake Hallie and the soccer club will give participants a great soccer experience.
“We look forward to the completion of the soccer complex,” Spilde said.
The Chippewa Strikers Soccer Club is a non-profit organization that has provided Chippewa Valley youth players a competitive soccer experience since 1996. The club is open to youth from ages 8 to 18.
