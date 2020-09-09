Cobban Bridge being offered free of charge for relocation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Want to acquire a Chippewa County landmark?

You can free of charge as the Cobban Bridge, located on County TT over the Chippewa River between the towns of Eagle Point and Arthur, is up for acquisition.

Chippewa County, with assistance from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, is offering the historic bridge free of charge for relocation.

The recipient must be willing to relocate the bridge from its current location and maintain its historical integrity at a new location.

Interested parties, including private citizens, nonprofit groups or local units of government, must prepare and submit a proposal for Wisconsin Department of Transportation and State Historical Preservation Office review.

Proposals should follow guidelines specified in an information packet that is available by contacting the Wisconsin DOT c/o Matthew Thornsen at 718 W. Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire, WI, 54701 or by email at matthew.thornsen@dot.wi.gov.

Requests for information packets must be submitted to the address or email address no later than Oct. 9 and requests received after that date cannot be guaranteed for consideration. Proposals will be due 60 days from the receipt of the information packet.