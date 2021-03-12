Cobban Bridge to be torn down in 2022, relocation efforts fall short

“Demolition will be done by the contractor who is awarded the building project, as a whole,” Anderson explained.

Anderson expressed disappointment the plans didn’t come together.

“I think it would have been neat to see it moved and preserved,” he said.

Nagle said his group spent about $20,000, between an engineering study, an analysis, and equipment they acquired to move the bridge. He was disappointed the plan didn’t come together, but he contends that additional requirements from the state made it impossible for them to reach.

Nagle said they were working on a plan where his group would have been reimbursed for moving the bridge, perhaps $350,000 to $400,000, which would have been a savings of tearing down the bridge, which is estimated between $1million and $2 million.

There is already a historic marker on the west shore of the Chippewa River. Anderson said his office plans to work with the Chippewa County Historical Society about expanding that display to commemorate the bridge. Nagle also has purchased a separate marker that will be placed on the site where the bridge would have been placed.