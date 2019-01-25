The cold weather is expected to continue for the foreseeable future, with Chippewa Falls temperatures predicted to hover around the single digits during the day before dropping below zero at night throughout the weekend and into next week.
All over the Midwest, communities are dealing with a sudden shift in weather.
Cold weather advisories were in effect from North Dakota to Ohio, with dangerously cold wind chills that could dip to as low as 45 below zero in northern Wisconsin and Minnesota and to 35 below in parts of northern Illinois and Iowa, according to the Associated Press.
In Chippewa Falls, the National Weather Service predicts daily highs of around 6 to 7 degrees Fahrenheit and lows of minus 7 to minus 9 degrees, with wind chill values as low as minus 18 through the weekend.
There also is a 90 percent chance of snow Sunday night and into Monday, with possible accumulation of 2-4 inches.
The NWS has labeled this as hazardous weather, and expects it to get colder.
Ryan Maue, a meteorologist for weathermodels.com, told the Associated Press that weather as bad, or worse, than the 2014 polar vortex outbreak is expected as frigid air escapes the Arctic in two icy excursions into Canada and the continental U.S.
The first bout of cold air will strike northern Michigan and bring extreme cold to Ontario, while the second will spin south over the Midwest and through the Great Lakes, Maue said.
“It’s going to be some insult after injury,” Maue said. “Any hope in sight for a warm-up? No.”
While everyone prepares for some continued cold, energy companies are gearing up for more heavy usage than they have seen this winter.
In a press release, Xcel Energy said that customers can help by keeping gas meters cleared of ice and snow and reporting any outages that occur.
According to Xcel, clearing the gas meters of snow and ice is needed to prevent dangerous natural gas buildup indoors due to vents becoming sealed when covered in ice and snow.
Xcel Energy recommended keeping the entire meter assembly clear by gently removing snow or ice from the meter, associated piping and the roofline above the meter and checking to ensure melting snow isn’t dripping on the meter from the roof or nearby trees. Use a shovel around a meter to move snow away; do not use a snowblower near a meter.
Christine Ouelette, senior media relations representative for Xcel Energy, said that it wasn’t an unexpected change in the weather and they were prepared for it.
“We are monitoring supplies and keeping an eye on it,” Ouelette said.
Xcel also noted that crews and equipment are on standby at service centers throughout the area when severe weather approaches to restore electric service if it did go out.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.