Colfax teen Will Wanish pursuing his passion for maple syrup

A young Dunn County entrepreneur has tapped into his desired career field and is taking his future into his own hands.

Will Wanish is a 16-year-old Colfax High School student with a mind set on success and a body dedicated to harvesting and distributing 100 percent pure maple syrup.

Wanish established his company Wanish Sugar Bush in 2019, following in the footsteps of his uncle who has been tapping trees for 20 years.

Wanish Sugar Bush now produces pure made maple syrup and cinnamon syrup and distributes it through dozens of stores throughout Dunn and Chippewa counties, as well as through its website wanishsugarbush.com.

Wanish said the decision to get into the syrup business came after the roots of the business were established in the family and now it’s his turn to carry on the family legacy.

“My uncle and cousin have been doing it for years, so it has been in the family and I got involved and stuck with it,” Wanish said. “Continuing with this business after high school is my plan. It’s going well so far, so I want to become more known and have it become as big as possible.”