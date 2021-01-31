Colten Treu files request to withdraw pleas, citing 'bad advice' from attorneys

At the sentencing, Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell requested a 90-year prison sentence, while Treu’s attorneys sought a 22-year sentence along with 63 years of extended supervision.

Treu was accused of huffing from an aerosol canister at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, then crashing his pickup truck into members of Girl Scout Troop 3055 as they were picking up trash along Highway P in Lake Hallie, south of the Highway 29 overpass. The four people killed in the crash were Autumn Helgeson and Jayna S. Kelley, 9, both of Lake Hallie, Haylee J. Hickle, 10, and her mother, Sara Jo Schneider, 32, both of the town of Lafayette. Another Girl Scout, Madalyn Zwiefelhofer, was seriously injured.

Treu left the scene immediately after striking the five people. Officers followed a fresh fluid trail from the damaged pickup truck at the crash scene 1.8 miles to Treu’s home. The truck, parked inside the garage, had “significant front-end damage, with weeds observed stuck in the front bumper,” the criminal complaint states. However, Treu was not home. He turned himself in shortly before 5 p.m.

A test from the Wisconsin State Lab of Hygiene didn’t detect any chemicals or drugs in Treu’s blood sample. However, because Treu didn’t stay at the scene, a blood draw couldn’t be immediately taken. The blood draw was taken after 7 p.m.

A passenger in the vehicle, John Stender, also has been charged with harboring/aiding a felony-falsifying information, and intentionally abusing hazardous substance, which is a misdemeanor. Treu claims Stender grabbed the wheel of the truck, causing the vehicle to swerve and strike the Scouts. Stender is slated to appear in court on Tuesday for a preliminary hearing.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0