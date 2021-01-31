Colten Treu files request to withdraw pleas, citing 'bad advice' from attorneys

Colten R. Treu, who was sentenced in March 2020 to serve 54 years in prison for causing the November 2018 crash that killed three Girl Scouts and a mother, has filed a request to withdraw his pleas, citing bad advice from his attorneys.
Treu, 23, pleaded no contest in Chippewa County Court to four counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and guilty to one count of hit and run, causing great bodily harm. At his sentencing March 11, 2020, Judge James Isaacson ordered Treu to serve 54 years in prison and 45 years of extended supervision.
However, Treu contends his public defenders, Carly Sebion and Travis Satorius, “erroneously advised” him that he could still appeal his denied request for a change of venue, even after entering a plea.
Treu’s new attorney is Dennis Schertz of Hudson. In a letter to the court, Schertz wrote: “Treu would testify at a motion hearing that his attorneys told him that he would still be able to appeal the denial of the change of venue motion if he changed his pleas. Had he known that he would be forfeiting his right to appellate review, he would not have changed his pleas and would have gone to trial.”
Schertz also wrote: “He was denied the effective assistance of counsel as guaranteed by the Sixth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.”
A telephone scheduling conference was held Wednesday afternoon. Isaacson set a hearing for March 3.
At the sentencing, Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell requested a 90-year prison sentence, while Treu’s attorneys sought a 22-year sentence along with 63 years of extended supervision.
Treu was accused of huffing from an aerosol canister at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, then crashing his pickup truck into members of Girl Scout Troop 3055 as they were picking up trash along Highway P in Lake Hallie, south of the Highway 29 overpass. The four people killed in the crash were Autumn Helgeson and Jayna S. Kelley, 9, both of Lake Hallie, Haylee J. Hickle, 10, and her mother, Sara Jo Schneider, 32, both of the town of Lafayette. Another Girl Scout, Madalyn Zwiefelhofer, was seriously injured.
Treu left the scene immediately after striking the five people. Officers followed a fresh fluid trail from the damaged pickup truck at the crash scene 1.8 miles to Treu’s home. The truck, parked inside the garage, had “significant front-end damage, with weeds observed stuck in the front bumper,” the criminal complaint states. However, Treu was not home. He turned himself in shortly before 5 p.m.
A test from the Wisconsin State Lab of Hygiene didn’t detect any chemicals or drugs in Treu’s blood sample. However, because Treu didn’t stay at the scene, a blood draw couldn’t be immediately taken. The blood draw was taken after 7 p.m.
A passenger in the vehicle, John Stender, also has been charged with harboring/aiding a felony-falsifying information, and intentionally abusing hazardous substance, which is a misdemeanor. Treu claims Stender grabbed the wheel of the truck, causing the vehicle to swerve and strike the Scouts. Stender is slated to appear in court on Tuesday for a preliminary hearing.