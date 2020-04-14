Jerome Christenson: Flood season isn't over

By this time, we’ve been Leave it to Beavered and Brady Bunched to the point where our Little House on the Prairie evokes dreams of “Escape from Alcatraz.”

The folks who’ve been preaching how we need to go back to having families sit down for dinner together have gotten their wish, with lunch and breakfast thrown in, and now we’re all too well aware of each other’s dietary quirks and table etiquette faux pas.

There are some things one person shouldn’t see another person squeeze ketchup upon … especially if that person is your own flesh and blood.

But we’re stuck, and it’s frustrating. The price of gas is lower than it’s been since seed corn was about the only hybrid, and here we are with nowhere to go … and when we do have somewhere to go we worry there’ll be no toilet paper when we get there.

Normal just isn’t normal anymore.

Just a month ago if you saw a person out in public wearing a mask and it wasn’t Halloween, it was a safe assumption he was out to rob a bank. Now folks in the grocer’s produce aisle give it the look of a surgical suite and if, in a moment of inattention, you extend a friendly hand to an acquaintance you get a reaction once reserved for the likes of Typhoid Mary.