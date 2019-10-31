Those looking for a good time Sunday or Monday will be in capable hands in Chippewa Falls.
The present-day vaudeville variety act In Capable Hands will be hitting the Heyde Center for the Arts stage in Chippewa Falls on Sunday, Nov. 3, and Monday, Nov. 4, to present its unique blend of comedy, music and sideshow offerings.
Both performances begin at 2 p.m., and Sunday tickets are $13 for adults, $12 for seniors, $6 for youth/assisted-living residents and $34 for a family of four. Monday tickets for the In Capable Hands performance are $6 for adults and seniors, $3 for youth, and accompanying caregivers are admitted for free.
In Capable Hands is comprised of married couple Steve Russell and Kobi Shaw, who pride themselves on offering a show one would be hard pressed to see anywhere else.
During the show, everything from flying pizzas, juggled canned meat, novelty music and acts such as the bed of nails and fire eating is on display.
Russell said people who attend can expect to see a unique show that has made the rounds through the comedy circuit many times over and has appeared on some of America’s most popular television programs.
“People can expect to laugh and be surprised by some of the novel things we have developed throughout the years,” Russell said. “We’ll be a similar act to those we’ve done on programs like “The Tonight Show” and “Ellen.” Many people might have seen us at a fair or festival where we do about a 30-minute show, but this one is going to be quite a bit longer at about an hour-and-fifteen minutes long. It’ll include things people probably haven’t seen yet.”
Russell and Shaw met while attending the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Clown College in Venice, Florida, and after becoming friends, their relationship blossomed. Eleven years later they were married and performing together.
Shaw is a classically trained theatre actress and studied and worked in theatre in New York City and on the East Coast for many years before developing In Capable Hands with Russell. He said the show came together naturally. He’s been performing for most of his adult life and circus and unique acts peak his interest.
“I’ve been doing this now for 40 years, and it’s all I’ve ever done,” Russell said. “Most boys at the age of eight are interested in magic, and I never got out of that phase. I’ve always been interested in the circus, in magic, in juggling, in comedy, and it has always spoken to me.”
The comedic duo have honed their craft for many years during In Capable Hands’ touring run and try to cater to as many demographics as possible, Russell said.
“The show is great for the entire family,” Russell said. “There are jokes that kids love, and there are jokes the kids might not get but the parents and grandparents will love. We try to hit all the bases we can. There is some slapstick comedy and verbal wit mixed into the show. It goes from high-brow to low-brow pretty quickly and hits all brow in between.”
Musical concerts, stand-up comedy and plays are acts offered commonly throughout the area, but Russell said being able to provide a different entertainment option for Chippewa Valley residents is something he and his wife are extremely proud of. Whether it is high concept or low-brow, In Capable Hands’ goal is to offer a comedy show everyone can enjoy.
For more information on In Capable Hands’ performances at the Heyde Center you can visit the event page on the Heyde Center’s website.
