Southview Elementary School’s playground committee is still searching for volunteers to help construct the school’s new barrier-free, fully inclusive playground.
Construction on the playground will run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 6, through Wednesday, Aug. 8, the committee announced Thursday. Construction on Wednesday is dependent on the speed of the project.
The playground will feature ramps and sensory equipment, and those in wheelchairs will be able to move easily along the composite rubber material. Climbing will also be made more accessible to students in wheelchairs.
“The structure will motivate children to explore their unique physical abilities and flourish in a safe environment,” according to the committee. “The development of this outdoor structure will continue to support our mission by ensuring that all children are provided with an equal opportunity education.”
Fundraising for the $200,000 project began in 2016. Southview exceeded its fundraising goal through various events and contributions, the committee said Thursday.
“The local community has been incredibly generous,” Clara Golden, head of the playground committee, told the Herald in February. “We’ve even had personal donations from the Chi-Hi Psychology Club.”
To volunteer, email Golden at goldencl@chipfalls.org.
Herald reporter Sarah Seifert contributed to this story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.