Community Foundation of Chippewa County announces Response-Recovery-Rebuild Fund

The Community Foundation of Chippewa County is partnering with local funders to support nonprofits and Chippewa County communities as they respond to the impact of COVID-19 public health crisis.

The foundation will work with those partners to identify local needs and gaps in funding, then assemble and apply funds where they are most needed to relieve distress.

The Community Foundation opened its Response-Recovery-Rebuild Fund to respond directly to those nonprofits on the front lines of the health crisis.

The fund will support immediate, mid-term and long-term response efforts. Nonprofit organizations engaging in the immediate and emerging basic needs relief and who need financial support can email the foundation office at grants@YourLegacyForever.org.

"In order to move resources quickly and not further burden these nonprofit organizations we will have a simple application process," Grants Committee Chair Linda Bergen said in a press release.

Community members who want to help can direct donations to the fund at the Community Foundation of Chippewa County with the assurance that their donation will go to assist nonprofit organizations engaging in COVID-19 relief efforts.