Community Foundation of Chippewa County awards grants to seven area nonprofits

The Community Foundation of Chippewa County has awarded grants to seven local non-profit organizations in response to the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis.
Chippewa Falls L.E. Phillips CDC Outreach Center, Barnabas Ministries, Chippewa Valley Free Clinic, Family Support Center, Chippewa Falls Boys & Girls Clubs, Feed My People and Chippewa Valley Vineyard Food Pantry received grants totaling $18,500 during the first round of response grants.
"I cannot thank the Community Foundation enough for their donation," said Jennifer Barrett, Homeless Services Director of the L.E. Phillips CDC Outreach Office in Chippewa Falls in a press release. "Providing shelter means more than just giving a roof over someone's head, it means a bed, a hot shower, a television to watch and a sense of normalcy during a very scary time. Many times when we provide shelter it opens a door to recovery and healing, leading to life changes.
"Per month the outreach office sees an average of 40 unique individuals, takes 200-300 calls and has about 100 walk-ins from individuals in Chippewa County."
The foundation opened its 'Response - Recovery - Rebuild' fund last month to support nonprofit and Chippewa County communities as they respond to the crisis. Nonprofit organizations engaging in immediate and emerging basic needs relief and who need financial support now can email the foundation office at grants@YourLegacyForever.org.
"This funding assistance means the world to use and the people we serve," said Geri Segal, Executive Director for the Family Support Center. "This is a very dangerous time for survivors of domestic abuse, they are literally trapped more than ever before. This funding will help us sustain vital safety planning, counseling and 24-hour crisis line assistance services which survivors desperately need."
The next round of response funding is scheduled for May 15.
