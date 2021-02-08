Community Foundation of Chippewa County awards nearly $75,000 in grants to local organizations

The Community Foundation of Chippewa County announced that Community Needs Grants from its annual competitive grant process were awarded to area nonprofit organizations for projects that will positively impact Chippewa County.

Community Needs Grants are made possible from the growing number of Unrestricted and Field of Interest endowment funds at the Foundation.

A total of 36 grant awards were presented, and 21 of the awarded projects were fully funded at their requested amount to assist nonprofits in their important work.

Community Needs Grants ranged in size from $300 to $6,000 during this cycle, and a total of $73,664 was given. Grants support projects in the areas of arts and culture, community development, education, environment and animal welfare, and health and human services.

“We are grateful for all of the work area nonprofits do to assist our communities and for each individual, business and organization who has donated funds to make the Response-Recovery-Rebuild Fund such a successful collaborative giving effort,” Jill Herriges, executive director of the Community Foundation of Chippewa County, said.

