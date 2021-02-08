Community Foundation of Chippewa County awards nearly $75,000 in grants to local organizations

The Community Foundation of Chippewa County announced that Community Needs Grants from its annual competitive grant process were awarded to area nonprofit organizations for projects that will positively impact Chippewa County.
Community Needs Grants are made possible from the growing number of Unrestricted and Field of Interest endowment funds at the Foundation.
A total of 36 grant awards were presented, and 21 of the awarded projects were fully funded at their requested amount to assist nonprofits in their important work.
Community Needs Grants ranged in size from $300 to $6,000 during this cycle, and a total of $73,664 was given. Grants support projects in the areas of arts and culture, community development, education, environment and animal welfare, and health and human services.
“We are grateful for all of the work area nonprofits do to assist our communities and for each individual, business and organization who has donated funds to make the Response-Recovery-Rebuild Fund such a successful collaborative giving effort,” Jill Herriges, executive director of the Community Foundation of Chippewa County, said.
Response-Recovery-Rebuild grant awards were given to help local organizations protect the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. Local organizations to receive help in Chippewa County include American Red Cross of Northwest Wisconsin, Barnabas Ministries, Bloomer/New Auburn Area Food Pantry, Boy Scouts of America, Chippewa County Criminal Justice, Chippewa County Humane Association, Chippewa Falls Area Senior Center, Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District and more than a dozen others.
Community Needs grants were given to support the good work being done within Chippewa County communities. Grant recipients included: Chippewa Falls YMCA, Chippewa Valley Free Clinic, D.R. Moon Memorial Library, Feed My People Food Bank, Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes, Halmstad Elementary School, Hope Village, Lake Wissota Garden Club, McDonell Area Catholic Schools, Otter Lake Booster Club, Stanley Area Food Pantry, among others.
In addition to those grants, the Response-Recovery-Rebuild Fund, which opened in April 2020 to assist nonprofits serving Chippewa County with needs directly related to COVID-19, has granted a total of $90,943 dollars. To this day, 28 organizations have received assistance from this fund to support their efforts in serving Chippewa County residents. Grants have supported food pantries, safe shelter for residents, cleaning and protective supplies, childcare programming, and virtual learning tools.
The Response Fund is still open and accepting applications for nonprofit needs due to COVID-19. Applications can be requested by emailing grants@yourlegacyforever.org.
The Foundation is also delighted to share that 7 projects for Chippewa County schools received a total of $1,600 in funding from the Northwestern Bank School Mini-grant Program during phase 1 of that granting. Mini-grants are awarded to 3rd through 8th-grade educators in the public and private schools throughout Chippewa County. Phase 2 school mini-grants will be awarded in February.
To see a full list of organizations and projects serving Chippewa County that received funding, please visit https://www.yourlegacyforever.org/grants/distributions.phtml.