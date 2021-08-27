 Skip to main content
Community Foundation of Chippewa County Grant Opportunities
Community Foundation of Chippewa County Grant Opportunities

Community Needs Grants Funds
COMMUNITY FOUNDATION OF CHIPPEWA COUNTY

COMMUNITY NEEDS GRANTS

This year’s Community Needs grant cycle for the Community Foundation of Chippewa County will open on August 30. Nonprofit and charitable organizations serving Chippewa County are invited to apply for Community Needs Grants through the Community Foundation.

Community Needs grants fund projects within the following categories: Arts and Culture, Community Development, Education, Health and Human Services, Environment and Animal Welfare. Funding for these grants is made possible through the generosity of those who have established Unrestricted and Field of Interest Endowed Funds through the Community Foundation of Chippewa County and from contributions made to our Community Needs Grant Fund.

An application for Community Needs grants and guidelines will be available on the Foundation’s website at: www.yourlegacyforever.org/grants . Grants are awarded to 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations or public charities that qualify as defined in section 170(b)(1)(A) of the Internal Revenue Code.

NORTHWESTERN BANK SCHOOL MINI-GRANTS

Chippewa County Public and Private School educators are also invited to apply for Northwestern Bank Mini-Grant funding. Starting August 30, educators can request an application by emailing the Foundation at grants@yourlegacyforever.org. Northwestern Bank Mini-Grants fund Chippewa County educators serving 3rd – 8th grades and support innovative learning and motivational activities or service-learning projects.

Proposals for Community Needs and Northwestern Bank grants must be received by 4:00 PM Wednesday, October 6 to be considered for funding.

