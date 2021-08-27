Community Foundation of Chippewa County Grant Opportunities

COMMUNITY NEEDS GRANTS

This year’s Community Needs grant cycle for the Community Foundation of Chippewa County will open on August 30. Nonprofit and charitable organizations serving Chippewa County are invited to apply for Community Needs Grants through the Community Foundation.

Community Needs grants fund projects within the following categories: Arts and Culture, Community Development, Education, Health and Human Services, Environment and Animal Welfare. Funding for these grants is made possible through the generosity of those who have established Unrestricted and Field of Interest Endowed Funds through the Community Foundation of Chippewa County and from contributions made to our Community Needs Grant Fund.

An application for Community Needs grants and guidelines will be available on the Foundation’s website at: www.yourlegacyforever.org/grants . Grants are awarded to 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations or public charities that qualify as defined in section 170(b)(1)(A) of the Internal Revenue Code.

NORTHWESTERN BANK SCHOOL MINI-GRANTS