As Melinda Haun prepares to leave the leadership role she’s had with the Community Foundation of Chippewa County since 2011, she knows she’s leaving it with a new executive director who is dedicated to her local community.
Haun will retire this fall from the foundation’s executive director position, and Jill Herriges will take over at the helm.
“I think Jill has great local presence,” Haun said. “She’s well known; she’s (got) proven organizational skills from some of her past roles that she’s had professionally. She’s also very personable and relates well to people.”
Born and raised in Chippewa County, Herriges will start with the foundation on Aug. 22, while Haun will slowly step back from her lead role.
Herriges has spent her career serving the community, between heading two different Big Brothers Big Sisters organizations in Wisconsin, serving as the community relations/marketing director at Northwestern Bank and as the programs director at the Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce.
Her most recent role was as the director for the Chippewa County Area Mentor program, which offers school-based mentoring.
Switching to another leadership role in the nonprofit world, Herriges said she is looking forward to helping the community with its philanthropic goals and seeing where the foundation can go.
“It’s a firm foundation…, ” Herriges said. “And it’s very respected, and I’m humbled by being able to participate in it.”
When searching for someone to fill in Haun’s role, Community Foundation of Chippewa County Board Chair Dean White said the committee was hoping to find someone with a connection to the local community.
A search across Wisconsin scrounged up 38 applicants, but Herriges’ emphasis and focus on the local was a draw for the board, he said.
“When (others) look at our success and how we’re succeeding at such a large scale, it has a lot to do with just the homegrown Chippewa people that give tremendously and the values they have and where they want their money to be spent,” White said.
As for Haun’s departure, White said the board and the foundation are anticipating a seamless transfer of leadership, as Haun will continue to help as needed. Haun announced her retirement to the board in January 2017 to help them prepare, she said.
But the loss of someone like Haun, White said, will still be challenging.
“That’s one of the things that makes me such a strong supporter of the community foundation,” White said. “Melinda just made serving on this board as painless as it can be… She just knew how to get the best out of the board.”
As she continues early stages of training for her new role, Herriges said she is thankful Haun plans to stick around and share her experience with Herriges.
“She’s very professional and always has that forward thinking, that forward, what’s going to be the best for the community and all the people following in her footsteps,” Herriges said. “…She’s done an excellent job with the foundation. It’ll be good to receive that wealth of knowledge and wisdom from her.”
Haun plans to spend retirement with her husband, who also is retired, and her dogs in Lafayette. She is hoping to travel more now that she will have free time, but she’s excited to watch the foundation she’s helped lead for the past seven years continue to grow.
“It’s a really difficult decision to make,” Haun said about her eventual decision to retire, later writing in an email, “Chippewa County is unlike any other community in that we have a strong philanthropic climate and spirit of working together. The Foundation is in a unique position to be both a community leader and collaborator and the communities will be best served if we continue recognizing the importance of both of those roles.”
