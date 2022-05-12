Connell's Supper Clubs in Chippewa Falls and Fall Creek purchased by new owners

Two favorite Chippewa Falls businesses are now under new ownership.
Connell’s Supper Club in Chippewa Falls and Connell’s Club 12 in Fall Creek have been purchased after being put up for sale in November by owner Lynn McDonough. The identity and the immediate plans for the businesses is being kept confidential out of respect for McDonough, who is currently experiencing severe health problems.
“It has been an absolute pleasure to serve you over the years,” Connell’s Supper Club management said in a recent social media post. “We have been blessed by your support and have truly cherished getting to know so many great people in the community. We are excited to announce that Connell’s Restaurants will soon be transitioning to new owners. We are very happy to have found passionate owners that are excited to serve you and the community by continuing on the Connell’s Supper Club legacy.”
McDonough has owned the Chippewa Falls location for the past 33 years and the Fall Creek club for 15 years. McDonough said he is retiring from the restaurant business because of his deteriorating health and inability to keep up with the day-to-day physical demands of owning Connell’s.
“I’m getting to be really immobile,” McDonough said. “I’ve been having bad back problems for a while. It is making it hard to walk around and stay hands on in the business. Owning Connell’s has been great and fantastic, but it’s time for someone else to come in.”
Connell’s is a classic style sit-down supper club, featuring a variety of steak meals, burgers, salads and other offerings. McDonough’s ownership of Connell’s has largely been met with praise, as in 2015 McDonough was named Wisconsin Restaurateur of the Year, receiving recognition for his dedication to the restaurant industry in Wisconsin as well as recognition of the Connell’s brand.
He said he would like to see both businesses be sold together, and have all current staff retain their positions, but that is ultimately that is up to the new ownership.
“These are turnkey businesses,” McDonough said. “Everything will stay exactly the same, if that’s what the new owner wants to do. Since the businesses go well together, I’d rather not split them up. However, if someone has an interesting idea, and needs to split them up then we can talk and see if it is possible.”
While the plan is to keep the businesses largely the same under the new ownership, Connell’s Supper Club’s social media post did urge all individuals with gift certificates to use them as soon as possible, as they won’t be valid when the new business plan is enacted soon.
