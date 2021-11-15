Connell's Supper Clubs in Chippewa Falls and Fall Creek put up for sale

A pair of Chippewa Valley businesses are up for sale after decades of operation.

Connell’s Supper Club in Chippewa Falls and Connell’s Club 12 in Fall Creek are up for sale by owner Lynn McDonough, who listed the sites for sale late last week.

McDonough has owned the Chippewa Falls location for the past 33 years and the Fall Creek club for 15 years. Lynn said he is retiring from the restaurant business due to his deteriorating health and inability to keep up with the day-to-day physical demands of owning Connell’s.

“I’m getting to be really immobile,” McDonough said. “I’ve been having bad back problems for a while. It is making it hard to walk around and stay hands on in the business. Owning Connell’s has been great and fantastic, but it’s time for someone else to come in.”

Connell’s is a classic style sit-down supper club, featuring a variety of steak meals, burgers, salads and other offerings. Lynn’s ownership of Connell’s has largely been met with praise, as in 2015 McDonough was named Wisconsin Restaurateur of the Year, receiving recognition for his dedication to the restaurant industry in Wisconsin as well as recognition of the Connell’s brand.

It is McDonough’s intention to have the businesses remain largely the same under potential new ownership. The sale of the two businesses include all current inventory, fixtures (tables, chairs, barstools, dishware, utensils, etc.), and all liquor and food licenses.

He said he would like to see both businesses be sold together, and have all current staff retain their positions, but that is ultimately that is up to the new ownership.

“These are turnkey businesses,” McDonough said. “Everything will stay exactly the same, if that’s what the new owner wants to do. Since the businesses go well together, I’d rather not split them up. However, if someone has an interesting idea, and needs to split them up then we can talk and see if it is possible.”

Pricing of the two businesses is not currently public knowledge, but those interested in purchasing either of the businesses can visit the website setup for the sale, or contact McDonough directly at 715-577-3209.

