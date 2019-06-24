Boxx Sanitation LLC announced Monday it has acquired ProVyro Waste Services, which will lead to new trash pickup days for many of its customers. However, ProVyro will maintain its contract as the recycling provider for Chippewa Falls.
Heidi Boxx, Boxx Sanitation co-owner, was excited about the acquisition, saying most customers won’t see any changes.
“We’ve been communicating (with ProVyro) for over a year,” she said. “The timing hasn’t been right until now. We’ve been friendly competitors. We’ve been growing our business, and this was the next logical step.”
Some customers will have new pick-up days as routes are re-aligned, she said. For instance, Chippewa Falls residents will have their trash pickup day on the same day as their recycling pickup day, she said.
“The biggest thing is we’ll be combining routes, which will provide for more efficiency,” she said.
Andrew Holland, ProVyro co-owner, agreed that the move made sense for both companies. He noted that all employees will be retained.
“The good thing about both being local companies is we always kept (in touch),” he said. “You are seeing consolidation across the industry. They are a local company too, so when you call them, you’ll be talking to someone in the Chippewa Valley.”
Holland said that by combining, it also means fewer trucks going down residential streets.
Both companies were formed in 2010. ProVyro customers will all receive a letter this week informing them of the changes. The acquisition takes effect July 1, but Boxx said the new routes will begin the week of July 8. ProVyro customers will continue to use their current bins.
“Things will go on as normal,” Holland said.
Boxx Sanitation already provided services to about 10,000 residential customers and 2,000 commercial customers, she said. With the purchase, their numbers will go up about 50%.
“The majority of their customer base is in Chippewa Falls and the town of Lafayette,” she said. “So, we’re looking forward to expanding into those areas.”
In November 2015, the Chippewa Falls City Council approved a five-year contract for ProVyro to provide recycling services for the city. That contract runs through the end of 2020.
“We’d love to have another extension,” Holland said.
