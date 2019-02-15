Construction firms across the nation — and right here in Chippewa Falls — are facing a tight and challenging labor market as businesses grow or remain steady.
According to survey numbers released by the Associated General Contractors of America in January, out of more than 1,300 contracting companies surveyed, 79 percent said they planned to expand their payrolls in 2019, up from 75 percent at the start of 2018 and 73 percent at the start of 2017.
Most of those are small increases, with just under half planning to increase the size of their business by 10 percent or less. Only 7 percent reported plans to increase by more than 25 percent.
Despite plans to increase their size, 78 percent reported they are having a hard time filling salaried and hourly craft positions.
That share was down slightly from 83 percent at the start of 2018 and 42 percent also expected it will continue to be hard to hire in the next 12 months.
Gerry Bauman, owner of Bauman Construction in Chippewa Falls, said they’ve also been watching the continued worker shortage in the area.
“That continues to be a challenge,” Bauman said. “It’s in the last three years that we’ve really noticed it the most.”
Bauman, though, didn’t anticipate large growth in the area’s construction market next year due to potential increases in interest rates in 2019.
Stephen Sandherr, the association’s chief executive officer, said in their press release that in general companies appear confident about their market prospects and will try to add workers to cope with increased business despite the challenges.
“Even as they are optimistic about growing demand, contractors are concerned about finding qualified workers to execute projects,” Sandherr said.
According to the association, the labor shortages are having an impact on construction costs and project schedules.
One-third of their respondents reported that staffing challenges drove costs higher than anticipated, and others reported having to respond with higher prices and longer project times.
Over half of the surveyed companies also reported they’ve raised wages in response to the competitive jobs market, while a quarter said they’ve provided bonuses, incentives or increased benefits.
