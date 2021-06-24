Construction of new Valley Sports Academy begins in Lake Hallie

A new multi-sport training facility has broken ground in Lake Hallie, just to the east of HWY 53.
Valley Sports Academy, a 116,000 square foot facility, will feature four major sections for an indoor athletic training destination in phase one of its build. Within the walls of VSA will be a 16,000 square-foot turf field house, a 65 ft. x 130 ft. training sheet of ice, a full-sized major league baseball indoor turf infield, and a 6,000 square foot extensive strength and conditioning setup.
There are also multiple designated areas for sport-specific skills training. These areas will include features like a skating treadmill, synthetic ice, rapid shot and rapid hands for hockey, Hittrax and velocity analysis for ballplayers, batting and pitching areas, speed and agility tracks, an expansive weight room and self-care and recovery tools. Each of these pieces will help complete a comprehensive training experience under one roof.
Valley Sports Academy owners, Brian and Liz Seubert, are eager to provide expanded and new opportunities to athletes of all ages in the Chippewa Valley.
“We truly feel a facility like this is needed in the area for families,” Brian Seubert said. “This will not only help to provide a place for local athletes to train to reach their next level, but also provide new opportunities for those that are looking for something different.”
Seubert noted that families from this area are driving incredible lengths to find different training experiences and diverse opportunities.
“VSA will arguably be the most unique, comprehensive field sports training facility in the state of Wisconsin and possibly the entire Midwest,” Seubert said.
VSA’s training programs will provide experiences for the novice to the experienced athletes through seasonal programs, camps, clinics, travel team opportunities, and individualized coaching. The specialty technology, and flexibility within the space- like the adjustable indoor turf infield that can be set for regulation baseball, softball and then scaled back for t-ball – will provide thorough and meaningful training and infinite possibilities.
“We want to meet athletes where they are at and utilize our VSA coaching staff to establish a training program that fits their needs and helps them reach their goals,” Seubert said.
The massive, enclosed training structure also will create year-round opportunities that haven’t been a possibility before in this area.
VSA will open with full-time coaches and training staff for hockey, soccer, baseball, softball, lacrosse and general athletic training. The facility will have times where the different spaces can be rented for use by private teams, clubs, and organizations.
Valley Sports Academy is set to open this fall. To follow along with the building progress and for more information on program opportunities and job offerings, visit Valley Sports Academy’s social media pages: https://www.facebook.com/ValleySportsAcademyWI @valleysports.academy