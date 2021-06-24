Construction of new Valley Sports Academy begins in Lake Hallie

A new multi-sport training facility has broken ground in Lake Hallie, just to the east of HWY 53.

Valley Sports Academy, a 116,000 square foot facility, will feature four major sections for an indoor athletic training destination in phase one of its build. Within the walls of VSA will be a 16,000 square-foot turf field house, a 65 ft. x 130 ft. training sheet of ice, a full-sized major league baseball indoor turf infield, and a 6,000 square foot extensive strength and conditioning setup.

There are also multiple designated areas for sport-specific skills training. These areas will include features like a skating treadmill, synthetic ice, rapid shot and rapid hands for hockey, Hittrax and velocity analysis for ballplayers, batting and pitching areas, speed and agility tracks, an expansive weight room and self-care and recovery tools. Each of these pieces will help complete a comprehensive training experience under one roof.

Valley Sports Academy owners, Brian and Liz Seubert, are eager to provide expanded and new opportunities to athletes of all ages in the Chippewa Valley.