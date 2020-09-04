Construction projects rage on throughout Chippewa Falls as summer winds down

As the summer winds down in the Chippewa Valley, a number of construction projects are wrapping up throughout the area.
Park Avenue Improvement Project (South Avenue – Main Street) began on April 20 and included underground utility work, curb and gutter, street surface and a shared-use path. The intersection of Greenville Street and Park Avenue was eliminated with this project. The roadway was opened on July 24 to traffic. Minor punch list items are all that remains to be completed.
The Linden Street Improvement Project (Maple Street – Woodward Avenue) began on May 11 and was finished on June 15. The project included minor underground utility work, curb and gutter, street surface, driveways and sidewalk. Haas Sons, Inc was the prime contractor on the project.
The Elm Street Improvement Project (Perry Street – Wheaton Street) began on June 8. The project included underground utility work, curb and gutter, street surface, driveways and sidewalk. Haas Sons, Inc. was the prime contractor for the project. Elm Street was opened to traffic on Aug. 3. Minor punch list items are all that remain to be completed.
Huron Street Improvement Project (Elm Street – Macomber Street) began on June 25. The project includes underground utility work, curb and gutter, street surface, driveways and sidewalk. Haas Sons, Inc. is the prime contractor for the project. The roadway was opened to traffic on Aug. 17, with just minor punch list items remaining to be completed.
Construction on Pumphouse Road (Grady Street to Scheidler Road) began the week of July 13. The work will be performed by the Chippewa Falls Street Department. This project includes the removal of the existing asphalt roadway and repaving. Local access will be maintained during the removal process with updates on access displayed on the message boards at each end of the project. In the last week, the Street Department adjusted manholes. Paving the surface lift of asphalt is scheduled for Sept. 8 pending weather. The project is projected to be completed by the end of the month.
The Oak Street Storm Sewer Repair (Mansfield, Oak and Island Street) began recently due to heavy rains causing erosion on the hillside an emergency contract was executed for the repair of the storm sewer in the unopened section of Oak Street right of way between Island Street and Mansfield Street. This project is now completed and slopes restored.
The Chapman Street Watermain project (Wisconsin to A Street) began due to a leaking 2-inch private main an emergency contract was executed for the replacement of the water main with a public 6-inch water main. Haas Sons, Inc is the contractor. The project began on Aug. 12. In the last week, contractors installed the last hydrant and valve, poured concrete driveways and curb, laid topsoil and seeded the ditch area. The asphalt driveways and patches remain to be completed along with some additional ditch grading.
For additional information on construction projects throughout the county, you can see the Chippewa County Highway Department website for updates.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.