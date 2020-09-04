Construction projects rage on throughout Chippewa Falls as summer winds down

Construction on Pumphouse Road (Grady Street to Scheidler Road) began the week of July 13. The work will be performed by the Chippewa Falls Street Department. This project includes the removal of the existing asphalt roadway and repaving. Local access will be maintained during the removal process with updates on access displayed on the message boards at each end of the project. In the last week, the Street Department adjusted manholes. Paving the surface lift of asphalt is scheduled for Sept. 8 pending weather. The project is projected to be completed by the end of the month.

The Oak Street Storm Sewer Repair (Mansfield, Oak and Island Street) began recently due to heavy rains causing erosion on the hillside an emergency contract was executed for the repair of the storm sewer in the unopened section of Oak Street right of way between Island Street and Mansfield Street. This project is now completed and slopes restored.