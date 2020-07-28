Construction projects throughout Chippewa Falls ahead of schedule

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Chippewa Falls is being reshaped faster than ever.

A multitude of construction projects have been completed and are underway throughout Chippewa Falls. Bill McElroy, Chippewa Falls assistant city engineer, said they are ahead of schedule on their entire itinerary of construction locations — and this could be partially credited to COVID-19.

“It’s been business as usual,” McElroy said. “The projects essentially stayed the same, but we were able to get a jump start on schedules. Park Avenue, for example, we didn’t have to work around any school schedules with school being closed so they were able to move quickly there. All of our contracts seem to be running ahead of schedule this year. I don’t know if that has anything to do with COVID-19, but we’re glad to be working ahead.”

Multiple locations are nearly complete minus some punch list items and are open to public traffic.

The Park Avenue project from South Avenue to Main Street is now open to traffic -- the largest project of the year for the city. Its completion sees the Chippewa River State Trail and Old Abe Bike Trail being connected from Cornell to Durand.