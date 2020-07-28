Construction projects throughout Chippewa Falls ahead of schedule

Chippewa Falls is being reshaped faster than ever.
A multitude of construction projects have been completed and are underway throughout Chippewa Falls. Bill McElroy, Chippewa Falls assistant city engineer, said they are ahead of schedule on their entire itinerary of construction locations — and this could be partially credited to COVID-19.
“It’s been business as usual,” McElroy said. “The projects essentially stayed the same, but we were able to get a jump start on schedules. Park Avenue, for example, we didn’t have to work around any school schedules with school being closed so they were able to move quickly there. All of our contracts seem to be running ahead of schedule this year. I don’t know if that has anything to do with COVID-19, but we’re glad to be working ahead.”
Multiple locations are nearly complete minus some punch list items and are open to public traffic.
The Park Avenue project from South Avenue to Main Street is now open to traffic -- the largest project of the year for the city. Its completion sees the Chippewa River State Trail and Old Abe Bike Trail being connected from Cornell to Durand.
Another project that is almost complete is the Linden Street project stretching from Maple Street to Woodward Avenue. This location is open to traffic and sees new structural work, repaving, new curbs and gutters and new sidewalk being put into place with only punch list items remaining on the contractor’s to-do list.
Residents of the city should be aware of a few projects underway which are closing roads during the next week as well. The Elm Street project is closing roads from Perry to Wheaton. This project sees full utility work, sanitary work, curbs, gutters, sidewalks and driveways all being redone. Paving work will be started later this week or early next week.
Huron Street, a major roadway, is closed to traffic with curb and gutters done with paving work commencing in the middle of next week. Local construction on Pumphouse Road is not fully closed, but will be soon once paving work begins.
McElroy said no new projects will be completed after summer and said the key to keeping construction ahead of schedule is to be mindful of workers and respect their space as they do their jobs.
“Please obey the road closure signs that are out there,” McElroy said. “Respect the workers as they are finishing up these projects to keep both the workers and the residents safe.”
