Convicted felon in Bloomer arrested after 49 guns found in his home

A Bloomer man who is a convicted felon has been arrested after authorities discovered he had 49 guns at his residence.

Leonard D. Peil, 47, 1112 16th Ave., appeared for a bond hearing Thursday in Chippewa County Court on possible charges of being a felon in possession of firearms. When officers searched his home on Wednesday, they found the guns, more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition, and $30,200 in cash.

The Bloomer Police Department, Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol were involved in performing the search warrant.

Court records show Peil was convicted of injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle and impersonating a police officer — both felonies — in 1993, and he served two years in prison and nine months in jail. He was convicted of seventh-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated in 2009 and served another year in jail on that offense. By state law, felons cannot possess firearms.

