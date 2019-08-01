CHIPPEWA FALLS — A 48-year-old convicted felon, who threatened to use a 9 mm gun Thursday, was shot and injured by an Eau Claire County deputy at a Chippewa Falls motel.
The incident occurred at 9:49 a.m. at the Indianhead Motel, 501 Summit Ave., according to the Chippewa Falls Police Department.
Chief Matt Kelm said the adult male called the sheriff’s department dispatch center and said, “I have a 9 mm, and I’m not afraid to use it.”
The Chippewa Falls Police Department and the Eau Claire Regional SWAT team responded. The officers learned the man was a convicted felon and has a history of violence.
Kelm noted that the motel is in a densely populated area, between the hotel, several restaurants and the adjacent neighborhood.
The officers learned the man was inside his room, No. 19. They made multiple attempts to contact him.
“The subject was uncooperative,” Kelm said.
The hotel remained open, but adjacent rooms were evacuated.
An Eau Claire sheriff’s deputy with eight years of experience shot and injured the suspect shortly before noon. The suspect was taken to an area hospital with undisclosed injuries. Kelm said the right call was made.
“I think the officer’s actions kept everyone safe,” Kelm said.
Kelm declined to answer how the officers entered the room or whether more than one shot was fired. He also couldn’t comment on whether the man used a gun or if a gun was located at the site. He also declined to say where the man was struck by a bullet or the man’s medical condition. It is also unknown if there were signs of drug use in the hotel room.
Kelm said the room was still being processed, and the investigation was going to continue through the evening hours Thursday.
“No residents or officers were injured during this incident, and there is no danger to the public,” Kelm said earlier Thursday. “The surrounding businesses and motel are still operational.”
Kelm said he anticipates releasing the names of the officer and the suspect in coming days. The Chippewa Falls Police Department is the lead agency in the investigation.
