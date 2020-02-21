Convicted murderer in Stanley prison charged with starting fight

A convicted murder incarcerated in the Stanley Correctional Institution has been charged with starting a fight in the prison.
Ramon Gonzalez, 40, formerly of Gary, Ind., was charged Thursday in Chippewa County Court with battery by prisoner and violating state/county institutional laws.
He will return to court April 7.
Gonzalez was convicted in Milwaukee County in 2003 of second-degree reckless homicide while using a dangerous weapon and first-degree reckless injury. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision.
According to the criminal complaint, Gonzalez became angry at an inmate who was using a phone and struck him twice on the head.
The maximum penalty in this case is three additional years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
