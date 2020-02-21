Convicted murderer in Stanley prison charged with starting fight
0 comments
top story

Convicted murderer in Stanley prison charged with starting fight

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A convicted murder incarcerated in the Stanley Correctional Institution has been charged with starting a fight in the prison.

Ramon Gonzalez, 40, formerly of Gary, Ind., was charged Thursday in Chippewa County Court with battery by prisoner and violating state/county institutional laws.

He will return to court April 7.

Gonzalez was convicted in Milwaukee County in 2003 of second-degree reckless homicide while using a dangerous weapon and first-degree reckless injury. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision.

According to the criminal complaint, Gonzalez became angry at an inmate who was using a phone and struck him twice on the head.

The maximum penalty in this case is three additional years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

+12 From Herald files: Top crime stories for February in the Chippewa Falls area
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Michael Farley
Obituaries

Michael Farley

Lieutenant Michael D. Farley, CFPD, Ret., 61, of Chippewa Falls, slipped quietly away from his loved ones and was welcomed into his eternal ho…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News