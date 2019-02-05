A cooling agent leak brought Chippewa Falls Fire and Emergency Services personnel to the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company last week.
According to the fire department, it responded to a call around 8:30 a.m. Thursday for leaking liquefied ammonia, which is used in cooling processes at the brewery.
Battalion Chief Trevor Weiland of the Chippewa Falls Fire Department said they have previously had walkthroughs of the facility and were able to quickly contain the leak and clear the scene by 9:09 a.m.
“They were doing some routine maintenance,” Weiland said. “It was contained to that engine room.”
The approximately 200 pounds of anhydrous ammonia were reported to have leaked while installing a new pressure relief valve due to unknown causes.
One of the two workers present was taken to a local hospital as a precaution due to their exposure, but released.
Jefferson Avenue was also briefly closed in the area of the brewery during their response.
