A Cornell man has been charged in Chippewa County court with fleeing the scene of a hit-and-run that injured several people.
Kile S. Trevithick, 24, of 114 Main St., was charged Oct. 4 with five counts of operating while intoxicated-cause injury, five counts of hit-and-run involving injury and operating with a revoked license.
On Sept. 28, an eyewitness to a two-vehicle in Lake Holcombe told authorities the driver at fault appeared to be intoxicated and fled the scene into a field, according to a criminal complaint.
The fleeing driver had been operating a black Chevy Cavalier and was reportedly speeding and passing cars in no-passing zones before the accident, according to the complaint.
A driver involved in the crash said the Cavalier’s driver was driving in the wrong lane while rounding a curve, and the vehicles struck head-on.
Officers detained another man, a passenger in the Cavalier. The driver who fled was Trevithick, the man said, and Trevithick had been driving “like an idiot,” according to the complaint.
Trevithick later called the man’s cell phone; when an officer answered, Trevithick said he was “going to sue Chippewa County,” according to the complaint.
A deputy found Trevithick in a vehicle in Cornell; Trevithick was slurring his speech and “had difficulty maintaining his balance,” according to the complaint.
A breath test showed Trevithick’s blood-alcohol level was 0.039.
A pre-trial conference for Trevithick has been slated for Oct. 25.
We’re writing to thank you for your activating your full access subscription including all madison.com websites, mobile apps and more. With your “full-access” subscription to the [NEWSPAPER NAME], you get everything produced by the area’s largest news team, plus even more products and servic…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.