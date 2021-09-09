Cornell man charged with sexually assaulting intoxicated woman

A Cornell man has been charged with sexually assaulting an intoxicated woman at his home in early July.
Adrian L. Palmer, 40, 27272 225th Ave., was charged in Chippewa County Court with two counts of second-degree sexual assault of an intoxicated victim and one count of possession of methamphetamine.
Judge Ben Lane released Palmer on a signature bond.
According to the criminal complaint, the woman told police she was sexually assaulted by Palmer at his home on July 3. She had been at a street dance and had consumed multiple drinks that evening. She said Palmer took her to his home and sexually assaulted her there. She attempted to stop him, and said that intercourse was not consensual.
Police performed a search warrant of Palmer's home on July 20, where they located the meth. He was arrested the next day. He admitted to police he had sex with the woman, but claimed it was consensual.
Palmer appeared in court Tuesday afternoon, where he informed the court he was applying for a court-appointed attorney. Judge Steve Gibbs set a return date for Oct. 12.
Online court records show Palmer was convicted in 2002 of fourth-degree sexual assault in Chippewa County Court. He was ordered to serve 60 days in jail and was on probation for two years.
Palmer also was convicted of felony-level meth charges in 2013, and he was given a five-year prison sentence that was imposed-and-stayed. He also was placed on probation for five years, but that period has now ended.
Time Capsule: Take a trip back in Chippewa County
Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen St. Chippewa Falls, has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy. Here are some of the recent stories.
This undated photo shows the John Geiger barn under construction near Stanley, Wisconsin. The barn was built by local carpenter, Frank Koepl, …
Miss Carrie Meinen was born July 12, 1880, to John and Mary (Benisch) Meinen, early settlers of Tilden. She originally pursued a vocation to t…
Walter J. LaCour was born to Mr. and Mrs. Frank “Frenchy” LaCour on October 27, 1919, in Brush Prairie, near Bloomer, WI. He graduated from th…
The Sheeley House, a well-known landmark and beautiful example of Italianate Revival architecture, is located at 236 West River Street in Chip…
In the 1920s, the Chippewa Candy Co. built a modern factory building at 210 E. Columbia St. It was designed especially “to meet every requirem…
Time Capsule: The Bridge O’ The Pines (aka the Rumbly Bridge) Opens in Irvine Park on October 21, 1913
This 1940s view of Bridge Street has many features that look still look very familiar today. In the upper left, you can see the Hotel Northern…
The old and the new County Trunk Highway S merge at the back gate of Irvine Park. The former County road which crossed at “Burnt Bridge” will …
This vintage postcard shows the Northern States Power Company Chippewa Falls Dam and Hydro Plant located at the foot of Bridge Street in Chipp…
This vintage postcard shows an early image of the Stanley, Wisconsin, Soo Line Railroad Depot. The building still stands but is not occupied.
This early image of Glen Loch Dam, circa 1910, shows a wider spillway that directs the water over the rock structure on the left and a wooden …
Today was moving day at the Chippewa Falls Senior High School and the transfer of books, desks and equipment to the new educational institutio…
Teach Adelaide Nussle stands in a classroom with her students at the Chippewa Falls First Ward School in 1910.
The spacious Chippewa Falls High, built in 1906 on the hill above Cedar and Bay Streets, witnessed many students pass through its doors. A voc…