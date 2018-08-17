A Cornell man must serve six years and six months in prison after beating a man, threatening him with a gun and telling him he would be hanged and choking a then-girlfriend.
Dustin G. Sachsenmaier, 35, of 112 S. 2nd St., must also serve jail time and eight years of extended supervision.
He was also ordered to pay over $6,000 — $3,058 in court costs and $3,714 in restitution.
He was convicted in April of substantial battery-intend bodily harm, strangulation and suffocation, felony bail jumping and a misdemeanor, carrying a concealed knife.
At a sentencing hearing Thursday, Judge Steven Cray heard two very different accounts of the 35-year-old.
First, Cornell police chief Brian Hurt described Sachsenmaier as a dangerous felon who regularly threatens members of the community and tried to hire someone to have Hurt killed.
“Dustin Sachsenmaier is nothing less than a local mob boss,” Hurt said.
Hurt believes Sachsenmaier has been involved with drug dealing throughout western Wisconsin, but law enforcement doesn’t have enough evidence to charge him, Hurt said.
“Everyone who lives with him lives with the threat that they may be killed if he’s turned in,” Hurt said.
Sachsenmaier’s attorney Erika Amundson told a different story.
Amundson describing Sachsenmaier as a self-employed business owner, saying he has owned up to his behavior and that his “legal problems directly correlate with his methamphetamine use.”
“Obviously Mr. Sachsenmaier isn’t that great of a criminal, given the cases we have here,” Amundson said. “To insinuate he’s been flying under the radar, dealing meth all around the area, is not accurate.”
District attorney Wade Newell argued for jail time instead of probation, saying Sachsenmaier is a danger to the community and rebels against authority.
“He makes people afraid of him if they don’t agree with him … or in some way (he) feels they have slighted him,” Newell said.
Cray did not see much remorse, he said.
“The viciousness of the crimes indicate a mean-spirited person, someone who’s willing to administer significant harm to another person,” Cray said.
According to a criminal complaint, Sachsenmaier and a man struck and kicked another man in a garage, using a tool and steel-toed boots while administering the beating. The victim said he lost consciousness during the beating, and was later treated at an Eau Claire hospital for a partially collapsed lung, a concussion and deep bruising to torso and a knee.
Sachsenmaier also hung a rope from the garage ceiling and said the victim would be hanged, and placed a gun against the victim’s forehead, threatening to kill the victim and the victim’s family.
In the separate domestic-abuse incident, Sachsenmaier drove at a woman in his pickup truck, forcing her to jump out of the way. The woman told law enforcement Sachsenmeier had “knocked her down” in 2016 after a physical altercation, a criminal complaint said.
Sachsenmaier also told the woman to write a letter to the Chippewa County district attorney saying matters in a previous domestic abuse case were taken out of context.
As a condition of his supervision, Sachsenmaier must not have contact with his ex-girlfriend or several other people involved with his cases, must not be verbally or physically abusive to anyone, must comply with the sex offender registry, must not have or consume intoxicants and must not enter taverns.
He was given 357 days of credit for time served for his prison sentence.