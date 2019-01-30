A 22-year-old Cornell man was sentenced in Clark County Court to six years in prison for having sexual contact with a 15-year-old girl. He also is facing an additional prison term after he was convicted of a separate sexual assault in December in Chippewa County.
Tomas J. Hoyle, W10945 Hixwood Road, pleaded guilty in October in Clark County Court to one count of second-degree sexual assault of a child. Charges of exposing his genitals to a child and using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime were read-in and dismissed.
Clark County Judge Lyndsey Brunette ordered the six-year prison sentence, along with nine years of extended supervision.
According to the criminal complaint, a woman informed a Stanley police officer in August 2017 that she discovered her 15-year-old daughter was having sexual contact with Hoyle. The woman found sexually explicit pictures her daughter had sent to Hoyle on the girl’s phone, and Hoyle had sent nude photos of himself. He sexually touched her on a couple of occasions in July 2017.
Last December, Hoyle was convicted by a Chippewa County jury of four counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child, including two of sexual assault by use of force.
Judge James Isaacson ordered a pre-sentence investigation. Isaacson set sentencing for March 26.
According to the criminal complaint, Hoyle drove up to a mobile home park in the town of Sigel and offered to give the girl a ride. They headed toward Cadott, and parked on a dead-end road west of town. Hoyle and the girl climbed into the back seat of the car, where Hoyle sexually assaulted her. The girl admitted she was under the influence of alcohol and pills at the time. He drove her home afterward and threatened her.
