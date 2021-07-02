Cornell meth smuggler sentenced

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

During the searches, jailers found Anderson had 15 grams of meth, while Twilley had 1.2 grams. Three other women in the jail each had less than a gram located during the sweep.

Twilley was sentenced in September 2019 for possession of meth; she was originally placed on three years of probation. However, that probation was revoked in December 2019, and she was ordered to serve one year in jail.

Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk explained that at the time of those arrests, the jailers conducted random drug screenings, but they only performed cavity searches of inmates if they have probable cause.

In March of this year, the jail purchased a $118,500 body scanner, similar to ones used at airports, that provides a detailed picture, finding drugs hidden in clothing or inside a person. Every inmate entering the jail is now required to be scanned. Kowalczyk said he isn’t aware of any instances of drugs being found on an inmate since the scanner was implemented.

“I think it’s a deterrent to individuals who have drugs or weapons on them,” Kowalczyk said. “It’s a very good tool.”

The machine was paid for through the county’s half-percent sales tax.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0