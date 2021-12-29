Cornell woman charged with threatening to communicate derogatory information after virtually stalking man

A Cornell woman has been charged after she reportedly sent numerous text messages to a man from multiple phones, and she told him if he didn't respond, she would tell police he was having sex with an underage girl.

Autumn N. Kramer, 19, 1412 Bridge St., was charged Monday in Chippewa County Court with threatening to communicate derogatory information, which is a felony. Kramer will appear in court March 1 before Judge James Isaacson.

According to the criminal complaint, a man told Chippewa Falls Police on Oct. 22 that Kramer had been harassing him. He had blocked her on all social media platforms, so she began calling him and sending him texts from different phone numbers. The man told police that he had rejected a relationship with Kramer.

The man showed officers the texts where Kramer wrote that if he didn't talk to her, "have fun talking to the cops" about sex with minors. The man said he hadn't had sex with anyone underage.

When confronted by police, Kramer denied calling or texting the man, but insisted to police he was having sex with a minor.

