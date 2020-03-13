Coronavirus greatly impacting Chippewa Falls business and culture

The response in Chippewa Falls to a global pandemic continues to set a precedent for what can happen when the safety of the population is put into jeopardy.

COVID-19, or the coronavirus, is a virus that causes diseases in mammals and birds.

Symptoms of the coronavirus in humans include respiratory tract infections, similar to many cases of the common cold. The recent outbreak began in China and through international travel has spread around the world causing mass panic, the cancellation of many large gatherings and hygiene products such as hand sanitizer and toilet paper to be hoarded from store shelves in the fear of quarantine scenarios.

Chippewa Falls Mayor Greg Hoffman said the most important thing people can do is to not panic, but instead be mindful of their own health status and do everything they can to use common sense and keep themselves, and their neighbors, safe in this time of uncertainty.