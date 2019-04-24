CHIPPEWA FALLS – The winter road maintenance expenses for Chippewa County is estimated to hit nearly $2 million this year due to the heavy snowfall in February, which is about $500,000 more than what was budgeted.
However, the county’s Highway Committee agreed they don’t plan to extend the local vehicle registration fee, commonly called “the wheel tax.”
Highway supervisor Brian Kelley told the committee on Wednesday that the expenses from Jan. 1 through April 6 totaled $1,361,297. The budget is compiled from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, so Kelley is estimating that when including snow this coming November and December, the 2019 total will be $1,995,000.
“February expenses alone were $922,000,” Kelley told the committee.
In fall 2014, the county board voted 8-6 to create the $10 per vehicle wheel tax because of a $1.2 million deficit in the winter road maintenance account.
The wheel tax ordinance was set up for just five years, beginning Jan. 1, 2015 and will sunset on Dec. 31, 2019. In the first year of the wheel tax, the county collected $540,724. Last year, the tax generated $563,742.
The measure was controversial; only two of the eight supervisors who supported the measure remain on the board, as four later were defeated in elections, and two others didn’t seek re-election.
The county generally budgets about $1.5 million for winter snow removal. Because of revenue collected from the wheel tax over the past four-plus years, the county will still have a $672,330 surplus at the end of 2019, even with the $2 million spent this year.
County administrator Randy Scholz said that if there are deficits in future years, the money would come from extra money in the levy or possibly from a construction budget.
“I don’t think anyone has the stomach to keep (the wheel tax) going,” Scholz said.
Board member Tom Thornton of Stanley said he wants to see some ideas for how the county can move forward with funding the account from other sources after the wheel tax expires.
“There is no appetite for extending the wheel tax,” Thornton said. “Yeah, you’ll have years like this.”
Critics have noted that the county has more than $20 million in surpluses. Also, opponents don’t like that larger vehicles, such as semis and farm equipment, are exempt from the tax under state law.
Highway committee chairman Glen Sikorski of the town of Arthur, was relieved the wheel tax was in place to “replenish what we were down” in the account.
“It got us on our feet, and I hope, with Brian (Kelley) and Randy (Scholz’s) work, we’ll fund this thing, because people don’t want (the wheel tax),” Sikorski said.
Thornton noted that the county board added $200,000 last fall to the winter maintenance account during the budget process. However, that was a one-time increase.
Chippewa County is responsible for plowing and maintaining 1,666 lane miles – the fourth-largest total of any county in the state.
