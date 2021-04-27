Costly miscommunication: Town of Woodmohr awards $11,600 in court fee reimbursements to John Seibel

A costly line of miscommunication may award a large amount of money to a guilty party.

Former Woodmohr town board member John Seibel was charged, and pleaded no contest, to two counts of misconduct in office and one count of theft for selling trees he cut down in the town without permission in 2020. Court documents show he billed the Town of Woodmohr for the work.

He was ordered to pay restitution, however, recent proceedings have flooded the town with misinformation.

Earlier this month at the Town of Woodmohr annual meeting, planning commission chairman Steve Hilger proceeded an item for vote of the audience in attendance. He falsely stated Seibel was found not guilty on all charges and that the Town of Woodmohr should reimburse Seibel his legal fees.

After no contradictory statements were made at the meeting, the audience voted to award Seibel the $11,600 in court fees, even though he had pleaded no contest to the charges brought against him 2020.

Town Board Chairman Pete Hanson said the vote was not only a board vote and those in attendance were not fully aware of the outcome of last year’s court proceedings. He said Hilger also said Seibel charged the township $14 to cut down the trees, when in fact Seibel charged the Township $30 an hour to do so.