Country Fest 2020 in Cadott canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

Acts scheduled for the 2020 edition of Country Fest are currently working on their tour routing for next year and will hopefully be available in 2021. Those who purchased tickets for the festival will have the opportunity to have their tickets automatically roll over to the 2021 edition of Country Fest or can request a refund. Every ticket holder will receive an email this week with details on both processes.

Country Fest organizers said they have received a tremendous amount of support from the community throughout the entire COVID-19 pandemic and said they can’t wait to offer the best experience to date for their fans in 2021.

“We’ve seen your messages, comments, emails and calls about how much you all need Country Fest to happen. You work hard all year for your one-weekend getaway to let loose, listen to your favorite music and experience pure happiness. We love that Country Fest is your escape. We’re hopeful that better days are ahead for us all, but are saddened that we can’t play a much-needed part in rebuilding the livelihood of our community this summer.”

Longtime Country Fest frequenter Erin Studt said she is disappointed Country Fest won’t be taking place this year but knows it is ultimately for the best.

“It feels like everything has been put on hold this year,” Studt said. “As a community member I understand we need to stay safe, but as a music fan, I can’t help but be bummed. The lineup this year was great and we were all set to go. It really is unfortunate, but we’ll be back with bells on next summer.”

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.