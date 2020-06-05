Country Fest 2020 in Cadott canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

The last major Chippewa Valley music festival has folded for 2020.
Country Fest in Cadott, one of the largest country music festivals in the country which draws more than 20,000 attendees daily, announced Friday it is canceling the 2020 event due to COVID-19 concerns.
Fest organizers say the decision was made after Chippewa County officials decided this week it would not provide an events permit because of health concerns.
The next edition of the festival will take place June 24-26, 2021. The festival was originally planned for June of this year and was later postponed to August before its cancelation Friday.
Scheduled artists for the festival included Kane Brown, Cole Swindell, Jon Pardi, Thomas Rhett, Dierks Bentley and dozens more known internationally and regionally.
Festival organizers said they explored every option they could to have the festival take place.
“We are crushed. Our festival partners have been nothing but collaborative and cooperative in planning an August 2020 event that could be safe and fun for all. All of the artists booked for August are eager to play shows for you again. Each of our subcontractors are prepared to get back to business. Every one of our sponsors, partners and suppliers are on board to support the $15 million economic impact that Country Fest provides to the greater Chippewa Valley each year," organizers announced in a statement.
"Most importantly, thousands of fans that need this now more than ever are ready to experience the power of live music again. We created extensive safety guidelines based on CDC recommendations, and we looked to industry leaders like Walt Disney World and the Las Vegas strip for additional measures we could enact to safely host our festival in August. We had all hands on deck to prepare the festival grounds for new safety measures to make it a great experience for all who’d choose to attend.”
Despite their best efforts, and being open and honest about the process the entire way, the festival was canceled Friday ultimately due to the unprecedented nature of the coronavirus pandemic and their inability to deliver a worry-free experience for Midwest country fans.
“Country Fest had done due diligence in offering refunds or ticket transfers to those with underlying conditions or to people who felt unsafe/uncomfortable with attending our festival in 2020. Despite all of these efforts, Chippewa County decided in our meeting this week to not approve our event permits for August 2020, organizers said.
"Even though the Chippewa Valley has seen low case numbers of COVID-19, the decision was based on the uncertainty of what August will bring. Know that we wouldn’t have fought to hold our festival in August unless we were confident in providing you with a safe environment. The health and safety of our fans and our community is always our number one concern.”
Acts scheduled for the 2020 edition of Country Fest are currently working on their tour routing for next year and will hopefully be available in 2021. Those who purchased tickets for the festival will have the opportunity to have their tickets automatically roll over to the 2021 edition of Country Fest or can request a refund. Every ticket holder will receive an email this week with details on both processes.
Country Fest organizers said they have received a tremendous amount of support from the community throughout the entire COVID-19 pandemic and said they can’t wait to offer the best experience to date for their fans in 2021.
“We’ve seen your messages, comments, emails and calls about how much you all need Country Fest to happen. You work hard all year for your one-weekend getaway to let loose, listen to your favorite music and experience pure happiness. We love that Country Fest is your escape. We’re hopeful that better days are ahead for us all, but are saddened that we can’t play a much-needed part in rebuilding the livelihood of our community this summer.”
Longtime Country Fest frequenter Erin Studt said she is disappointed Country Fest won’t be taking place this year but knows it is ultimately for the best.
“It feels like everything has been put on hold this year,” Studt said. “As a community member I understand we need to stay safe, but as a music fan, I can’t help but be bummed. The lineup this year was great and we were all set to go. It really is unfortunate, but we’ll be back with bells on next summer.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.