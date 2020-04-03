Country Fest 2020 rescheduled, pushed back to August

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-782-0193 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Country Fest announced Friday it will postpone to Thursday, Aug., 13, through Saturday, Aug. 15, from its original schedule in late June due to COVID-19 health concerns.

The annual country music festival nestled in Cadott is the first local summer music festival to announce changes to its 2020 event.

“We know many of you were looking forward to our annual June festival dates, having already made your travel arrangements and plans with friends,” Sam Poeske, Chippewa Valley musical festival administrative and marketing analyst, said. “However, this is an unprecedented situation that we do not take lightly. The health and safety of our fans and community is and always will be our number one priority.”

The festival was able to retain the three headliners (Thomas Rhett, Dierks Bentley and Kane Brown) for the new dates, but other acts such as Jon Pardi, Cole Swindell and Brothers Osborne are currently not a part of the rescheduled dates.