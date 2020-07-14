Country Fest announces 2021 lineup, retains 2020 headliners

A local music festival has set its sights on a monumental 2021 event.
Country Fest in Cadott announced its 2021 lineup Tuesday morning, hoping to give country music fans some hope and a light to look for at the end of the tunnel after the 2020 event was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
“Here’s a little ray of sunshine. The Country Fest 2021 lineup is here. Cannot wait to see y’all in June 2021,” Country Fest organizers said Tuesday in a social media post.
The 2021 edition of Country Fest, one of the biggest country music festivals in the United States, will take place on June 24 through 26. and will feature retained 2020 holdover headliners Thomas Rhett, Dierks Bentley and Kane Brown.
The lineup will also feature Cole Swindell, Brothers Osborne, Dustin Lynch, Lauren Alaina, Granger Smith ft. Earl Dibbles Jr., Cam, The Oak Ridge Boys, Runaway June, Rhett Akins, Neal McCoy and dozens more.
Local features to the lineup include Lassos and Lace, Branded, Bumblefist and more.
Tickets for Country Fest 2021 are on sale now at countryfest.com and if any attendees already purchased tickets to Country Fest 2020 and plan on attending the June 2021 dates, their wristbands will be valid.
The road for Country Fest in 2020 has been a bumpy one, full of cancellations and uncertainty.
The festival was originally scheduled for June, then pushed back to August with a largely consistent lineup and eventually canceled due to the coronavirus and the reservations many have about hosting large public gatherings amid the pandemic.
“Even though the Chippewa Valley has seen low case numbers of COVID-19, the decision was based on the uncertainty of what August will bring. Know that we wouldn’t have fought to hold our festival in August unless we were confident in providing you with a safe environment. The health and safety of our fans and our community is always our number one concern.”
Jessica Peters, a Country Fest 2020 ticket holder, said it is exciting to be able to still see a large number of acts in 2021 who many thought they’d miss out on after this year’s festival was postponed.
“The lineup looks great,” Peters said. “We are still really sad about not being able to get out to Cadott this year, but at least we have next year to look forward. And hey, it doesn’t hurt that our wallets are getting a little break this summer together after basically everything is canceled. It’s hard, but we just have to look forward to next year and keep our heads down until this passes.”
