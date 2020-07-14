Country Fest announces 2021 lineup, retains 2020 headliners

The festival was originally scheduled for June, then pushed back to August with a largely consistent lineup and eventually canceled due to the coronavirus and the reservations many have about hosting large public gatherings amid the pandemic.

“Even though the Chippewa Valley has seen low case numbers of COVID-19, the decision was based on the uncertainty of what August will bring. Know that we wouldn’t have fought to hold our festival in August unless we were confident in providing you with a safe environment. The health and safety of our fans and our community is always our number one concern.”

Jessica Peters, a Country Fest 2020 ticket holder, said it is exciting to be able to still see a large number of acts in 2021 who many thought they’d miss out on after this year’s festival was postponed.

“The lineup looks great,” Peters said. “We are still really sad about not being able to get out to Cadott this year, but at least we have next year to look forward. And hey, it doesn’t hurt that our wallets are getting a little break this summer together after basically everything is canceled. It’s hard, but we just have to look forward to next year and keep our heads down until this passes.”

