Country Inn & Suites by Radisson Chippewa Falls will be honored with a 2019 President’s Award from Radisson Hotel Group.
The President’s Award recognizes hotels that achieve top scores in guest satisfaction measured by guest feedback and consistency in meeting, and often exceeding, the brand’s product quality standards. President’s Award recipients also deliver superior hospitality allowing guests to feel at home.
“As the only Country Inn & Suites in the Chippewa Valley now, we feel even more inspired to ensure that every guest who walks these halls is embraced in our ‘Every Moment Matters’ service culture. We are truly lucky to be part of such a great brand with Radisson Hotel Group,” said Erin Lorberter, the hotel’s general manager.
The awards celebration will be held in February at the Wynn Resort in Las Vegas at Radisson Hotel Group’s annual Americas Business Conference.
During the ceremony, awards for 12 different categories are handed out honoring excellence in employees, general managers and hotels.
