Country Jam USA to move to town of Wheaton in 2023

Country Jam USA plans to be on the move in 2022, with an all-new facility in the town of Wheaton.

Country Jam closed on the purchase Tuesday of nearly 160 acres on the west side of Highway T, along 20th Avenue, said Jam organizer Kathy Wright.

The long-term goal is to have events at the grounds throughout the year, not just over the music festival weekend.

Wright said the plan is to construct permanent buildings, along with room for 1,400 to 1,500 camp sites, on the property.

"For us to put our entire festival on one footprint is so exciting," Wright said. "We're looking forward to creating a cool space for them. And it's to expand our business model."

Wright declined to say the total cost for the project, but she added they have the financing in place to do the work.

"It will be substantial," she said of the cost. "It will be something done in phases."

Wright said the goal is to have the new grounds ready to open in time for the July 2023 Country Jam.

"Most of (the work) now is design and engineering, and working with the township and the county, so we can move dirt in the spring."

Charlie Walker, Chippewa County Economic Development Corporation executive director, praised Country Jam for its ambitious expansion plans.

"It will continue to put us on the map as an entertainment destination," Walker said. "It's going to be a positive for the dollars it will bring. They want to put in a nice venue that can be used throughout the year."

Saying farewell to town of Union

This July will mark the 32nd Country Jam over the past 33 years. Wright said they lease the property in the town of Union, and while they like the site, it had limitations.

"It served us well, but we had restrictions at what we could build there, because it is in a floodplain," she explained.

"The town of Union has been gracious to us, letting us take over for a few days each year."

In surveys with regular attendees, Wright said patrons have told them they don't like the distance from the campgrounds to the music site, and they didn't like going up and down a steep hill.

"Basically, since I came on board in the fall of 2019, it's been a focus of finding a different location," she said.

Thus, unless plans fall apart, this July will be the final Country Jam in Eau Claire County.

New digs, no neighbors

Wright said there are many things to like about the new site along Highway T.

"The topography of the land is fantastic," she said. "It's a big corn and soybean field."

It is easily accessible from Highway 29 to the north and from Clairemont traffic from the south, she added.

"It's easy to get on and off of," Wright said.

Another plus is there aren't neighbors nearby.

"Our neighbors are mostly industry," she said. "It's a great use of that space."

Wright said it will be safer for visitors and they won't even have to cross a street once they are on the grounds. They'll still have shuttle buses bringing patrons from nearby hotels.

The music acts are not only aware of the planned move, they actually have been providing input and ideas on what should be included in a brand new, blank slate.

"We've been looking to them," Wright said of the musicians. "How can we make the artist experience better for them, so they want to come back?"

At least for now, Wright said the plan doesn't call for a permanent stage structure, like what is available at the Chippewa Valley Music Festivals grounds in rural Cadott. Wright said they like the mobile stage they use now, which is on hydraulics.

