The Chippewa County Land Conservation and Forest Management Committee is asking for public input.
The group is holding advisory group meetings 6:30—9 p.m. Wednesday, July 25, and Wednesday, Aug. 22 on updating the county’s Land and Water Resource Management Plan, and is asking interested members of the public to attend.
The meetings will be held in Room 3 of the Chippewa County Courthouse, 711 N. Bridge St., Chippewa Falls.
The citizens advisory group is made up of stakeholders representing agriculture, forestry, mining, tourism and more.
The plan must meet state requirements for conservation and pollution control, document the programs administered by the county, define program goals and compile information, according to a county document.
That plan will be updated for 2019.
The committee is planning to review natural resource conditions, talk about possible programs and get opinions from local stakeholders on the plan.
The county anticipates a public hearing on the plan in late fall.
A copy of the existing plan, focus questions and supporting meeting materials are posted and will be continuously updated on the Department of Land Conservation and Forest Management website, www.co.chippewa.wi.us/lcfm.
The committee is slated to present the updated plan to the county board in 2019, according to a tentative schedule filed with the county.
